Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.