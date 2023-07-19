Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

