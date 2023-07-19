Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2786 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

