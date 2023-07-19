Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,454 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

