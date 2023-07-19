Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

