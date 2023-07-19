Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 781.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $254.66.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

