Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $384.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

