Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.94. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

