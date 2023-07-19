Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 114,641 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $436,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $641,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

