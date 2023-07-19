Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

