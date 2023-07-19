Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,505,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,589,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.