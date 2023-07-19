Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.33 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

