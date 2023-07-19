Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

