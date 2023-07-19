Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

