Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FHLC stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

