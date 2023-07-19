Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $238.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

