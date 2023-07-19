Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,618 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 759,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 886,277 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

