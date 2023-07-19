Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

PXD stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

