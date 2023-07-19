Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1586 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

