Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VPU stock opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.