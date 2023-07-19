Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,261 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

