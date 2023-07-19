Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

