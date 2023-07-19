Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

BX opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.