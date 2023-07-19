Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 646 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBUY opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.