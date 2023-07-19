Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in APA by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in APA by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 913,850 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Up 4.3 %

APA stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.50.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.94.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

