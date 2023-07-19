Axim Planning & Wealth Takes $208,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

XOM stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

