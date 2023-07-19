Bray Capital Advisors Sells 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

