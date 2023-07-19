Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

BR stock opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.