Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

CDNS opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $245.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

