Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
