Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.