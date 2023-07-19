Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,881 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

