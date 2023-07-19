Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.2% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

