Capital Planning LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.