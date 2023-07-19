CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CDW by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

