Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

