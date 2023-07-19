Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.42 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

