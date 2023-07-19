Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 527,764 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

