Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after buying an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after buying an additional 282,999 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

