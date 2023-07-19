Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,590 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFL opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

