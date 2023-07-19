Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,808 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Shares of GE opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

