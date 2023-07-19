Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

