Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Textron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXT opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.