Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $184.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.