Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,314 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

