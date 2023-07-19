Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,769 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

