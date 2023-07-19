Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,595 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 58.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 83,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

