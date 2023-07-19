eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

