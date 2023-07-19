Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Edison International stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

