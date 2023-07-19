Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

