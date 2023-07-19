Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 497.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.